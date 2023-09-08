Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PHR. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PHR stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth $127,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

