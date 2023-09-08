Phreesia’s (PHR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,227,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,217,000 after acquiring an additional 130,622 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 1,194,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

