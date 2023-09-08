Phyllis Gotlib Sells 14,479 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $21,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 625,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,458 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $10,297.98.

On Monday, July 3rd, Phyllis Gotlib sold 6,885 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $14,527.35.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $390.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 226.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 153.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

