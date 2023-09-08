Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,885 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.