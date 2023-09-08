Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 70,676 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,676 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 2.70% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $25,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $864.23 million, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 565.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

