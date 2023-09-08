Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $26,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 220.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 101.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,551. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

