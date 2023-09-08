Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 108,751 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 108,751 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $25,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

