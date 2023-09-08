Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 26,981 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

