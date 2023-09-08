Prudential Financial Inc. Has $27.65 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $27,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $432.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

