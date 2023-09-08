Prudential Financial Inc. Has $28.88 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.9% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 160,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

