Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330,302 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Mosaic worth $29,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,118 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,988,000 after purchasing an additional 197,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE MOS opened at $36.68 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.