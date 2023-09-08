Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,579 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $27,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.89 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

