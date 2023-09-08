Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,195 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.11% of GMS worth $26,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMS opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

