Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $26,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $140.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average of $150.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.79.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

