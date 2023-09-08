Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,712 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $26,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $237,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 370,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $77,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,380,000 after acquiring an additional 269,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,610,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $403.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.23 and its 200 day moving average is $360.59. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

