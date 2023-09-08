Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 54,095 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,095 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $25,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after buying an additional 113,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 926.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $354.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.86 and its 200-day moving average is $332.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.