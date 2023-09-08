Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 79,468 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,468 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $26,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTB opened at $119.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.