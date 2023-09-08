Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MGY opened at $23.65 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

