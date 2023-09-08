Prudential PLC Has $262,000 Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

