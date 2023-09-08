Prudential PLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

PHO stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

