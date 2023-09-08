Prudential PLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $44,965.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,602 shares of company stock worth $14,513,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

