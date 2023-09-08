Prudential PLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after buying an additional 1,674,747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,612,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Down 3.0 %

Roku stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,959.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

