Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ryder System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Stock Performance
NYSE R opened at $98.12 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Ryder System Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,634 shares of company stock worth $17,271,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
