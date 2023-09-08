Prudential PLC Sells 1,077 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JOYY by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JOYY by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $39.50.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s payout ratio is 62.08%.

YY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

