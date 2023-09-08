Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock worth $8,719,609. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

