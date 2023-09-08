Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

SYF opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.