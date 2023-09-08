Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $89.23 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.