Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.86 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Teradyne Trading Down 5.6 %

TER stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,241 shares of company stock worth $2,941,897 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

