Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after buying an additional 194,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,360,000 after buying an additional 86,912 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,077,000 after buying an additional 502,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,369.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

