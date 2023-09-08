Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,493 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4,354.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,464,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $34.41 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

