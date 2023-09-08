Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,052 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:URI opened at $467.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $460.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.