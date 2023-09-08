Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,152 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,711,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 173,117 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $38.15 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $70.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.70%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

