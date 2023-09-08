Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

