Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung Sells 4,219 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pulmonx Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LUNG opened at $10.77 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Pulmonx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pulmonx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

