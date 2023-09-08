Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes $75.48 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,000. Alphabet comprises 4.5% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 254,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,869,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,534 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,343,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 799,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

