Rathbones Group Plc (RAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $29.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rathbones Group Stock Down 0.1 %

RAT opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,345.21, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,776.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,888.57.

Insider Transactions at Rathbones Group

In other news, insider Iain Cummings bought 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($21.43) per share, for a total transaction of £712.74 ($900.15). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 68 shares of company stock worth $117,440. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Rathbones Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,050 ($25.89) to GBX 1,950 ($24.63) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.03).

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

Featured Articles

