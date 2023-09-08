Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 5,868 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $41.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

