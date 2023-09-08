Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 on October 5th

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Reliance Worldwide’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.03.

In other news, insider Brad Soller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.01 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,050.00 ($25,838.71). In other news, insider Brad Soller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.01 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,050.00 ($25,838.71). Also, insider Ian Rowden acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.67 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of A$54,975.00 ($35,467.74). 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

