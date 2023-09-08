Reviewing Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) & Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.40 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.19 Cyxtera Technologies $760.30 million 0.01 -$355.10 million ($3.56) -0.01

Sangoma Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68% Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sangoma Technologies and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 228.89%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.82, indicating a potential upside of 14,292.32%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats Cyxtera Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

