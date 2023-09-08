Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Matthew C. Banks Sells 1,259 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.39. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.