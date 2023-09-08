Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. Roku has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351 over the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 400,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

