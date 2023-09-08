Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.