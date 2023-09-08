Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $83.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.17.

ROKU opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

