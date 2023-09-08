Ryan Schaffer Sells 3,900 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $17,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Ryan Schaffer sold 100 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Ryan Schaffer sold 7,350 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $58,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Ryan Schaffer sold 400 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $3,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $62,310.00.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

