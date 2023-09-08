Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Safe Bulkers worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SB opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.