Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,824.06.
Upstart Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $31.78 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.
Institutional Trading of Upstart
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 48.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
