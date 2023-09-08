Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.20-$7.40 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.20-7.40 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of SAIC opened at $109.96 on Friday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 511.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

