SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56 on September 29th

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:SEIT opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.93) on Friday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.39 ($1.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84. The firm has a market cap of £812.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sarika Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($4,736.04). In other news, insider Christopher Knowles bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,944.18). Also, insider Sarika Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750 ($4,736.04). 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

