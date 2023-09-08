SDI Limited (SDI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 21st

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

SDI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.

Get SDI alerts:

About SDI

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.