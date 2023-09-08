Sei Investments Co. Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Sprout Social worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $51.15 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,435.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,435.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,546 shares of company stock worth $3,302,737. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

